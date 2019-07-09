Image Source : PTI Donald Trump renews attack on 'wacky' UK ambassador calls him 'very stupid guy'

In a Twitter tantrum, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his attack on the British ambassador labeling him a "very stupid guy" and a "pompous fool".

The outburst comes after the leak of sensitive diplomatic memos by Ambassador Kim Darroch detailing the "uniquely dysfunctional" and "inept" White House under the US president.

"The wacky Ambassador that the UK foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy," Trump wrote in a series of tweets about Darroch.

Trump also doubled down in attacking May regarding Brexit, saying she "went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster!"

He added: "He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister Theresa May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled."

"I told Theresa May how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don't know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool."

Trump was continuing his attack from Monday in which he said he would "no longer deal" with the Darroch and criticized May for making a "mess" of Brexit.

Darroch is at the eye of a diplomatic storm after remarks he made about President Trump's US administration, and shared with UK officials in confidence, were leaked over the weekend.

