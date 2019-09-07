Image Source : FILE Afghan President's US visit postponed

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's scheduled trip to the US has been postponed, officials have confirmed.

It was reported earlier on Friday that Ghani, along with a 13-member delegation would embark on the trip on Saturday and he would meet his US counterpart Donald Trump on September 9.

The reason for the postponement was however not known, reports Khaama Press.

But some media reports said the trip was postponed due to the differences between the Afghan and US officials regarding the draft declaration on peace process.

The development comes as the Afghan government had earlier expressed concerns regarding the negative consequences of the peace deal between the US and Taliban.

Presidential spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi said on Wednesday that the Afghan government had concerns regarding the consequences the consequences and dangers of the peace agreement, similar as the former American officials and senators have raised their concerns in this regard.

Sediqqi further added that the government sought clarification regarding the draft agreement in a bid to analyze the adverse consequences and risks the agreement may pose and take necessary precautions.

