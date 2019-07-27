Saturday, July 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. 4 killed in suicide bombing in Afghanistan

4 killed in suicide bombing in Afghanistan

The blast occurred in Ab Band district of Ghazni at around 4.30 a.m. on Saturday when a suicide bomber driving a car full of explosives blasted near the first gate of the district building, Ghazni Police Chief Khalid Wardak said. 

IANS IANS
Kabul Published on: July 27, 2019 12:39 IST
Afghanistan suicide bombing 
Image Source : AP IMAGES

Afghanistan suicide bombing 

At least four members of the Afghan Security Forces were killed and 20 others wounded in a car bomb explosion in Ghazni province on Saturday morning, reported Tolo news.

The blast occurred in Ab Band district of Ghazni at around 4.30 a.m. on Saturday when a suicide bomber driving a car full of explosives blasted near the first gate of the district building, Ghazni Police Chief Khalid Wardak said. 

Ghazni police chief said the explosion targeted the building of Ab Band District Governor. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack, Tolo news said.

ALSO READ | 'Justice for Balochistan' banner flies over Headingley cricket ground, Pak-Afghan fans clash | Video

ALSO READ | Gunmen storm hotel in Afghanistan, gunfight underway

ALSO READ | Donald Trump-Imran Khan discuss Afghanistan, terrorism in first meeting: White House

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryManufacture in US or face tariffs, Donald Trump warns Apple