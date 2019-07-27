4 killed in suicide bombing in Afghanistan

Image Source : AP IMAGES Afghanistan suicide bombing

At least four members of the Afghan Security Forces were killed and 20 others wounded in a car bomb explosion in Ghazni province on Saturday morning, reported Tolo news.

The blast occurred in Ab Band district of Ghazni at around 4.30 a.m. on Saturday when a suicide bomber driving a car full of explosives blasted near the first gate of the district building, Ghazni Police Chief Khalid Wardak said.

Ghazni police chief said the explosion targeted the building of Ab Band District Governor. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack, Tolo news said.

