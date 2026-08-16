Donald Trump eyes the next US elections with 'Trump 2028' post, says 'We are going to win'

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has reignited speculation about a possible 2028 presidential campaign after sharing an image on Truth Social showing him wearing a cap marked “TRUMP 2028”. The post also carried the message, “We are going to win.” The image comes days after Trump acknowledged that the law prevents him from seeking another elected term in the White House. Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on August 12, Trump said he would “love to run” but conceded that “the law is very strong” on the issue.

Trump's latest post has once again brought the question of a potential third term into focus, even though the US Constitution currently limits how many times a person can be elected president.

What did Trump post on Truth Social?

Trump shared a stylised black-and-white image of himself wearing a dark cap with “TRUMP 2028” written across it. The image also included the words, “We are going to win.” The post does not, by itself, amount to a formal declaration of a 2028 presidential campaign. However, it comes amid repeated speculation and comments from Trump and his supporters about the possibility of him remaining in the White House beyond his current term.

(Image Source : TRUTHSOCIAL/REALDONALDTRUMP)Trump posts ‘We are going to win’ with Trump 2028 image.

Trump has previously acknowledged the constitutional hurdle. When asked about the possibility of running again, he said, “I’d love to run, but the law is very strong.” He also said that supporters frequently ask him to seek another term.

How many terms can a US president serve?

Under the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, a person cannot be elected to the office of President more than twice. The amendment was ratified in 1951 and establishes the two-election limit for the presidency. In simple terms, a US president can be elected president only twice under the current constitutional rules. The two terms do not have to be consecutive.

Trump has already been elected president twice, first in 2016 and then in 2024. Therefore, a conventional bid to be elected president again in 2028 would amount to seeking a third presidential election victory, which is barred by the 22nd Amendment under current law.

Why is Trump talking about 2028?

Trump has repeatedly faced questions about whether he would seek another term after his current presidency. His comments have ranged from appearing to entertain the idea to acknowledging that constitutional restrictions stand in the way.

His latest Truth Social post adds to the speculation but does not change the existing constitutional limit. The 22nd Amendment was introduced after Franklin D Roosevelt became the only US president to win more than two presidential elections. Roosevelt won four presidential elections, serving from 1933 until his death in 1945. The amendment was subsequently ratified to establish a formal two-election limit.

Could Trump legally be elected for a third term?

Under the current constitutional framework, Trump cannot be elected president for a third time without a change to the Constitution. The wording of the 22nd Amendment states that no person shall be elected to the presidency more than twice. There has been discussion among constitutional scholars about hypothetical ways a former two-term president might return to power through other constitutional mechanisms, but those scenarios remain legally disputed and are not the same as being elected to a third presidential term.

For now, the constitutional position is straightforward: Trump's 2028 image may fuel political speculation, but the 22nd Amendment remains the legal barrier to him being elected US president for a third time.

His latest post therefore adds another layer to a question Trump himself acknowledged earlier this week: he may say he would like to run, but the law currently says otherwise.

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