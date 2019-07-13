Saturday, July 13, 2019
     
A group of gunmen storm a hotel in Afghanistan

A group of gunmen stormed a hotel in Afghanistan's Badghis province on Saturday leading to a gunfight with the security forces, an Interior Ministry's spokesman has confirmed.

Kabul Updated on: July 13, 2019 16:08 IST
The group entered the hotel in Qala-e-Naw at around 12.40 p.m., TOLO News quoted the spokesman as saying.

He said the gunfight was going on and that the police have cordoned off the area. No other information of the attack was immediately available.

More details awaited. 

