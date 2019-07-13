A group of gunmen storm a hotel in Afghanistan

Image Source : PTI Representational image

A group of gunmen stormed a hotel in Afghanistan's Badghis province on Saturday leading to a gunfight with the security forces, an Interior Ministry's spokesman has confirmed.

The group entered the hotel in Qala-e-Naw at around 12.40 p.m., TOLO News quoted the spokesman as saying.

He said the gunfight was going on and that the police have cordoned off the area. No other information of the attack was immediately available.

More details awaited.

