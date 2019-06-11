Roadside bombing in Afghanistan kills 6

Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
At least six people of a family were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Tuesday, officials said.  

June 11, 2019
At least six people of a family were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Tuesday, officials said.

The blast occurred at 9 a.m. in Dand district when a civilian vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb planted by militants. Two women, two young men and two children died on the spot, security officials were cited as saying by TOLO News.

All the victims were members of a family, said police officer Jamal Nasir Barikzai.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack. 

