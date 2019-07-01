2 killed, 9 injured in factory explosion in China

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Two persons were killed and nine others injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in east China's Anhui Province, local officials said on Sunday.

The explosion took place on Friday in Anhui Maiqi Chemical Co, Ltd in Bengbu.

A company worker got trapped while cleaning an under construction storage tank and fire-fighters were carrying out a rescue operation.

The storage tank exploded during the operation, killing the worker and one firefighter on the spot, and injuring nine other first responders, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. All injured have been sent to a hospital, it said.

