2 killed, 9 injured in factory explosion in China

The explosion took place on Friday in Anhui Maiqi Chemical Co, Ltd in Bengbu.

Beijing Published on: July 01, 2019 0:00 IST
Two persons were killed and nine others injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in east China's Anhui Province, local officials said on Sunday.

The explosion took place on Friday in Anhui Maiqi Chemical Co, Ltd in Bengbu.

A company worker got trapped while cleaning an under construction storage tank and fire-fighters were carrying out a rescue operation.

The storage tank exploded during the operation, killing the worker and one firefighter on the spot, and injuring nine other first responders, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. All injured have been sent to a hospital, it said. 

