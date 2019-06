BREAKING: Explosion rocks Tunisia capital, suicide bomber blows himself up near French embassy

An explosion has rocked Tunisia's capital Tunis. It was reported that a suicide bomber blew himself up near the French embassy. The culprit is on the run.

Several people have been injured in the bombing, according to last reports.

Witnesses said a police patrol van was targeted and there would be "many victims".

One report claimed that the terrorists detonated a car bomb on Habib Bourguiba Avenue, while another said it was on Charles de Gaulle street.