Bomb threat on Air India's Mumbai-Newark flight forces landing at London airport

Bomb threat on Air India flight: Air India's Mumbai-Newark flight has made a precautionary landing at London's Stansted airport after a bomb threat.

New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2019 16:15 IST
Representative News Image

BREAKING: Air India's Mumbai-Newark flight makes precautionary landing in London after bomb threat

A bomb threat has forced an Air India flight to make a precautionary landing in London. Air India flight AI191, travelling from Mumbai to Newark, landed at Stansted airport in London.  

"AI 191 Mumbai-Newark of June 27 has made a precautionary landing at London's Stansted airport due to a bomb threat," the airline said in a tweet. Later, however, Air India deleted the tweet, calling the incident a "security threat'.

According to reports, RAF Typhoon planes escorted the Air India aircraft as it made its landing at London's Stansted airport. 

Stansted airport in a statement said that the plane landed at about 10:15 BST and was now in an isolated part of the airport, and the main terminal was unaffected. 

The airport said it was not known how many passengers were onboard the Air India Mumbai-Newark flight.  

 

 

