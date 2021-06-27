Zydus Cadila vaccine for 12-18 age group soon: Centre informs SC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Zydus Cadila has concluded its clinical trials for the 12 to 18 age group, and the vaccine may be available in near future, subject to the statutory permissions.

Zydus Cadila has concluded its clinical trials for the 12 to 18 age group and the vaccine may be available in near future, subject to statutory permissions, the Centre on Saturday informed the Supreme Court. Zydus Cadila is developing DNA vaccines. If approved, it will be the world's first DNA vaccine against coronavirus and the fourth to become available in the country.

Last week official sources had informed that Zydus Cadila is likely to apply to the central drugs regulator seeking emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D.

Earlier this month, the Centre had filed an affidavit in response to the SC’s questions about the vaccination policy in the country that underwent an overhaul. The Centre also briefed the court about the status of vaccine availability in the country, and its overall plan to vaccinate all adults by December end.

The Centre said that a total of 135 crore doses will be procured—50 crore doses of Covishield, 40 crore doses of Covaxin, 30 crore doses of Bio E Subunit vaccine, 5 crore doses of Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine, and 10 crore doses of Sputnik V.

Notably, the procurement of Bio E Subunit vaccine and Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine will be subject to approval which will come in the near future.

"It is submitted that the vaccination drive would obviously get a boost if the Government of India succeeds in its attempts to procure vaccines available outside India such as vaccines of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna etc," the affidavit said.

Calling its vaccination policy dynamic and not static, the centre said COVID-19 shots are now free for all above 18 years under the new policy in effect since Monday. The centre also said it has asked states to probe fake vaccine camps and take strict action against those responsible.

Moreover, the Centre told the Supreme Court that a total of 51.6 crore Covid vaccine doses would be made available by July 31. Of these, 35.6 crore doses have already been provided.

Also Read: Zydus Cadila gets nod for clinical trials of antibodies cocktail to treat COVID

Latest India News