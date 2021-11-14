Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow authorities to set up containment zones for Zika virus patients

In order to check the spread of Zika virus in Lucknow, the authorities have decided to set up containment zones around the houses of patients. According to the details, the patient will be kept in home isolation and a containment zone up to 400 metres around the house will be set up.

Meanwhile, officials have been asked to activate monitoring committees, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said in an official statement.

As many as 550 super surveillance teams were constituted for surveillance. Twenty-five teams will be present at each Community Health Centre (CHC) and they will do door-to-door surveys and monitoring of patients, the statement said.

In-charges have also been appointed at airports, railway stations and bus stops for making a list of passengers coming from Zika-affected states and abroad.

To enhance the health infrastructure to deal with the virus, Zika virus wards are being created in eight hospitals of the district.

Awareness campaigns against the virus will also be started with hoardings and pamphlets. A helpline has been issued for the Zika virus too. The public can get information about the disease by calling Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC).

