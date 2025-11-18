'Zero tolerance, no whitewashing': Jaishankar sends uncompromising message on terror at SCO Summit External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed that terrorism remains one of the gravest threats to global security and reminded members of the SCO’s founding purpose.

New Delhi:

At a time when the national capital is reeling from the deadly terror attack near Red Fort that claimed 15 lives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a powerful message on terrorism at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Russia. Speaking before member nations, he warned that the world must show absolute resolve against the menace.

“It is imperative that the world displays zero tolerance to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justification, no looking away, no whitewashing of terrorism,” he said.

India reaffirms right to defend its people

Jaishankar stressed that terrorism remains one of the gravest threats to global security and reminded members of the SCO’s founding purpose.

“...We must never forget that the SCO was founded to combat the three evils of terrorism, separatism and extremism. These threats have become even more serious in the years that have passed,” he noted. Reasserting India’s security stance, he added, “As India has demonstrated, we have the right to defend our people against terrorism and will exercise it.”

Call for a stronger, more responsive SCO

Jaishankar urged the SCO to adapt to a rapidly changing global landscape. He said the organisation must expand its agenda and update its working methods to remain effective. “India believes that SCO must adapt to the changing global landscape, develop an expanded agenda and reform its working methods. We will contribute positively and fully to these objectives,” he said.

Highlighting India’s civilisational approach, Jaishankar underscored the importance of cultural exchanges and deeper people-to-people connections. “As a civilisational state, India strongly believes that people-to-people exchanges lie at the core of any genuine relationship,” he said.

He pointed to India’s cultural collaborations with SCO members, including exhibitions of sacred Buddhist relics, and offered India’s expertise in heritage conservation to Central Asian nations. He also underlined the need for stronger humanitarian cooperation, especially in an era marked by climate change, pandemics, and global conflicts.

Economic cooperation must be fair and transparent

On trade and economic issues, Jaishankar said the global economic environment is “uncertain and volatile,” with supply-side risks aggravated by complex demand-side challenges. He stressed the need for countries to “de-risk and diversify” by expanding economic links based on fairness, transparency, and equity.

He shed light on India’s ongoing efforts to negotiate free trade agreements with several SCO countries and supported Prime Minister Modi’s proposal for an SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum to deepen cultural and historical understanding.