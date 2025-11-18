Delhi blast probe reaches Mumbai: Three suspects detained for questioning Delhi blast case: Sources reveal that three suspects have been detained from different parts of Mumbai during a covert operation carried out with the assistance of the Mumbai Police.

New Delhi:

The investigation into the recent bomb blast in Delhi that killed 15 has now reached Mumbai. According to Mumbai Police sources, central agencies have begun tightening their focus on individuals who were reportedly in touch with those linked to the case through social media and other digital platforms.

Sources reveal that three suspects have been detained from different parts of Mumbai during a covert operation carried out with the assistance of the Mumbai Police. All three individuals are said to be highly educated and come from well-established families.

After their initial detention, the suspects were reportedly sent to Delhi for further questioning. Central investigating agencies are now interrogating them to gather more information about their possible involvement in the blast.

Use of a special mobile app under scanner

Police sources also claim that the suspects were allegedly in contact with the main accused through a specific mobile application. Investigators believe this app may have been used to coordinate or exchange sensitive information.

As the investigation widens, agencies are conducting follow-up operations in various districts across Maharashtra.

The 10/11 Delhi blast

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car on the evening of November 10 near Lal Quila Metro Station, killing 15 people and injuring several others. The blast also engulfed multiple nearby vehicles, causing widespread damage.

Al Falah University under scanner

In the aftermath of the blast, Faridabad’s Al Falah University has come under sharp scrutiny. Several doctors associated with the institution have been arrested for their alleged links to the terror module under investigation. The government has ordered an extensive forensic audit of the university’s records, while the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies have been directed to examine its financial dealings, according to PTI sources.

With the university positioned at the centre of the probe into the so-called “white-collar” terror network, an atmosphere of anxiety and uncertainty has settled over students and staff, PTI reported citing sources on Monday. As examinations are currently underway, many on campus feel compelled to remain despite their concerns. The sources added that the administration is attempting to maintain regular classes and keep hostel facilities functioning, though some students have already chosen to return home