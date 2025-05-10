Yusuf Azhar, Jaish chief Masood Azhar's brother-in-law, eliminated: All you need to know about him Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, the brother-in-law Masood Azhar, was also involved in the conspiracy to hijack Indian Airlines aircraft IC-814 from Kathmandu (Nepal) to Delhi.

New Delhi:

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. Under the Operation Sindoor, India targeted nine terrorist establishments in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

India also targeted the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed located in Bahawalpur. Following the attack, Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar acknowledged that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack on the outfit's headquarters. Latest reports suggest the operation resulted in the elimination of key terror operatives, including Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, the brother-in-law Masood Azhar.

Who is Mohammad Yusuf Azhar?

According to sources, Yusuf Azhar, a key member of the proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), was responsible for handling weapons training for JeM operatives and was involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.

Azhar was also involved in the conspiracy to hijack Indian Airlines aircraft IC-814 from Kathmandu (Nepal) to Delhi. A Red Corner notice number A-565/6-2000 was issued against him.

Bahawalpur is home to the Markaz Subhan Allah, a key Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) facility that has been active since 2015. Serving as the group's primary hub for training, indoctrination, and operations, it also functions as JeM's operational headquarters. The centre has been linked to multiple terror plots, including the February 14, 2019, Pulwama attack. It houses the residences of JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar, de facto leader Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, Maulana Ammar, and other members of Azhar's family.

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar's name in the list of fugitives

Yusuf's name was included in the list of fugitives of Interpol. His name was also in the list of 20 fugitives given by the Government of India to Islamabad in the year 2002.

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar had several aliases - Ustad Ji, Mohammad Salim, Ghosi Sahab.