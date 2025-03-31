Youtuber held for blocking convoy of Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Kerala Police have registered a case against him for deliberately driving into the convoy, endangering lives, and disobeying police directives.

A YouTuber has been arrested in Thrissur district of Kerala for allegedly obstructing the convoy of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, police said on Monday. The man who was arrested was Aneesh Abraham, a resident of Elanadu.

The Mannuthy police detained Abraham in connection with the incident and later released him on station bail, a police officer said. His car was seized.

Incident occurred at Mannuthy Bypass Junction

The incident took place around 9:30 pm on Saturday at Mannuthy Bypass Junction while Vadra was traveling from Vandoor, Malappuram, to Kochi Airport after attending multiple events in her constituency and Malappuram district, police sources said.

According to police sources, the accused allegedly halted his car in front of the convoy, reportedly annoyed by the honking of the pilot vehicle escorting the Wayanad MP.

When a police team led by the Mannuthy Sub-Inspector attempted to clear the obstruction, he allegedly argued with them.

Police have registered a case against him for intentionally blocking the convoy, endangering lives, and defying police instructions, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

