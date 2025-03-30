AFSPA extended in several districts of Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh | Check details The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for six months in parts of Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, effective April 1, 2025. The government cites security concerns as the reason for the extension, with periodic reviews planned.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced a six-month extension of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in various regions of Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, effective from April 1, 2025.​

List of areas where the Act has been extended

Manipur: In Manipur, AFSPA has been extended to the entire state, excluding the jurisdiction of 13 specified police stations. This decision follows a review of the law and order situation in the state.​

Nagaland: In Nagaland, the Act will continue to be in force in eight districts: Dimapur, Niuland, Chümoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren. Additionally, 21 police station areas in five other districts will remain under AFSPA for the next six months. These areas have been declared as 'disturbed' under Section 3 of the Act, granting security forces special powers to maintain public order.

Arunachal Pradesh: In Arunachal Pradesh, AFSPA has been extended for six months in the districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding. Furthermore, the Act will be enforced in areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district. The extension aims to address ongoing security concerns in these regions.

About AFSPA

Enacted in 1958, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order in 'disturbed areas.' These powers include the authority to prohibit gatherings, use force, and enter and search premises without a warrant. The Act has been a subject of debate, with proponents citing its necessity for national security and critics raising concerns about potential human rights violations. ​

The MHA's decision to extend AFSPA highlights the government's assessment of the security situation in these northeastern states. Authorities have indicated that the situation will be reviewed periodically, and necessary measures will be taken based on the evolving circumstances.