UP shocker: Woman in Gonda threatens to kill husband akin to Meerut murder case, case filed The incident has emerged just days after the horrific Meerut murder case shook the nation, drawing widespread attention and outrage. In response to the fresh allegations in Gonda, the police have registered a complaint and confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway.

In a shocking incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district has allegedly threatened to chop off her husband's body parts and put those in a drum, in an act similar to a recent gruesome killing in Meerut. The local police confirmed that complaints have been lodged from both sides, and appropriate action will be taken after a thorough investigation. A Junior Engineer (JE) employed with the Jal Nigam in Gonda has accused his wife and her alleged lover of making violent threats against him, police said.

The complainant, identified as Dharmendra Kushwaha, originally hailing from Jhansi, alleged that his wife, Maya Maurya, and her lover, Neeraj Maurya, assaulted him and threatened to chop off his body parts and store them in a drum. According to Kushwaha, the intimidation and threats are part of a longstanding domestic dispute. Kushwaha said that he had a love marriage with Maya Maurya, a resident of Basti district, in 2016.

He added that he bought three four-wheelers in the name of his wife after the birth of their daughter and kept paying the installments. Kushwaha said that he bought a land in the name of Maya in 2022 and gave the contract of house construction to her relative Neeraj Maurya. Maya came closer to her relative during this time and their relationship deepened after the death of Neeraj's wife during the Covid-19 period, he added.

Kushwaha claimed that he saw Maya and Neeraj in an objectionable situation on July 7, 2024 and said that he was beaten up when he protested and Maya left the house. Maya returned home with Neeraj later on August 25, 2024 and forcibly broke the lock and entered. She absconded with 15 grams of gold chain and cash.

Kushwaha lodged a complaint in this regard on September 1, 2024. On March 29, 2025, Maya threatened to kill his mother and when he protested, she along with her lover Neeraj beat up both mother and son. "During this, Maya said that if you say too much, I will get you chopped and packed in a drum like the Meerut massacre," police said, citing a complaint lodged by Kushwaha.

Meanwhile, Maya claimed that her husband is making false allegations. She said that Kushwaha has been harassing her and has forced her to have an abortion four times. Maya in her complaint said that Kushwaha beat her in July 2024 after which she lodged a report at the women's police station. After this, he filed a divorce case and forced her out of the house, she alleged.

Meerut murder case

The recent murder case of Saurabh Rajput in Meerut has sent shockwaves across the nation due to its gruesome nature. Rajput was allegedly killed by his wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover who then chopped his body into pieces and stored them in a drum filled with cement. The accused allegedly stabbed Rajput multiple times in the chest before dismembering his body and hiding it in cement-filled drums. The police investigation is ongoing, with all evidence collected and statements recorded from around 10 to 12 people directly linked to the case.

(With PTI inputs)

