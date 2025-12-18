ED cracks down: Lamborghini, Mercedes seized from YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi's Unnao home in betting scam ED cracks down: Investigations exposed Dwivedi's slick money-laundering web: massive payouts funneled through hawala runners, mule bank accounts, cash handoffs via fixers, and sham deposits into his firms and family accounts- all without a shred of legit business cover.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) struck hard in a major crackdown on online gambling and betting rackets, attaching four luxury vehicles- including a Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 4.18 crore and a Mercedes- from the Nawabganj residence of popular YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. The dramatic searches on December 17, at nine locations in Lucknow and Unnao uncovered incriminating evidence linking Dwivedi to illicit wealth funneled through hawala networks. Other seized vehicles included a Ford Endeavour and a Thar, all flagged as proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Siliguri betting empire: The FIR that sparked the probe

The case originated from a West Bengal Police FIR against illegal betting operations run from Siliguri by suspects like Sonu Kumar Thakur and Vishal Bhardwaj. Using mule bank accounts, Telegram channels, and digital platforms, they orchestrated massive online gambling panels involving cheating and forgery. ED's investigation zeroed in on Dwivedi, a social media influencer, as a key player who aggressively promoted these platforms through viral YouTube videos, drawing in hordes of users and exploding the scale of illegal activity.

YouTuber's dirty money trail: Hawala, Dubai properties and family accounts

Probes revealed Dwivedi's sophisticated laundering scheme: he pocketed huge payments via hawala operators, mule accounts, cash drops through middlemen, and deposits into his companies' and family members' bank accounts- none backed by legitimate business. The trail led overseas, with Dwivedi snapping up Dubai real estate using crime proceeds routed through hawala channels. Now holed up in Dubai after fleeing India, he has dodged multiple ED summons, fuelling suspicions of a deeper network.

Promotion Kingpin: From viral videos to criminal proceeds

Dwivedi's YouTube fame turned toxic as he allegedly weaponised his platform to hawk Sky Exchange and similar betting apps, luring viewers into illegal wagers. The windfall funded his lavish lifestyle, but ED's raids exposed the paper trail- from promotional content to hidden investments. Investigators are now peeling back layers to identify accomplices, quantify the illicit haul, and trace further assets, with more attachments and arrests looming.