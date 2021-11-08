CM Adityanath visits Kairana, meets families who returned after ‘exodus’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Kairana in Shamli district on Monday. He laid the foundation stones of a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalion camp, other projects during his visit.

The Chief Minister also met a group of people who had left Kairana in 2016 and later returned. This was his first visit to the town after becoming the Chief Minister in 2017.

Adityanath's meeting with these families ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled early next year assumes political significance. According to reports, between 2014 and 2016, several Hindu families in Kairana had migrated due to threats of extortion from another community.

The National Human Rights Commission had issued a notice to the then Uttar Pradesh government, led by Akhilesh Yadav, regarding the migration from Kairana. The exodus of Hindu families from Kairana was a big issue in the 2017 Assembly elections.

