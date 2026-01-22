'For saints and monks, dharma is supreme': Yogi's big statement amid Avimukteshwaranand controversy UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a Nath Sect religious event in Sonipat, where he delivered a sharp warning against attempts to weaken Sanatan Dharma. He said a monk has no personal wealth and that the nation symbolises a sanyasi’s pride.

Sonipat:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a religious gathering of the Nath Sect in Haryana's Sonipat, where he delivered a strong message on the protection of Sanatan Dharma, traditional values and national pride. During his address, Yogi Adityanath said that some people were trying to weaken Sanatan Dharma in the name of religion. He stressed that the community must remain alert and united in order to protect its eternal traditions. He said, "dharm ki aad me sanatan ko kamjor karne ki koshisih ki ja rahi hai," pointing to what he described as deliberate attempts to create confusion and distort religious values. "For saints and monks, dharma is supreme," he stressed.

His statements came after a controversy erupted at the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj after the Mela Administration issued a second show-cause notice to Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, seeking an explanation over alleged violations of administrative norms during the fair.

'A monk has no personal wealth'

Highlighting the life of a sanyasi, the Chief Minister stated that true monks do not possess personal property. He said that renunciation, sacrifice and service define the life of a sanyasi, not material ownership. "Samyasi ki koi vyaktigat sampatti nahi hoti (A monk does not possess any personal property)," he said as he explained the spiritual discipline associated with the monastic path.

The nation is a Monk's self-respect

Emphasising the inseparable bond between spirituality and patriotism, Yogi Adityanath said, "Rashtra he sanyasi ka swabhimaan...kisi ko Parampara badhit karne ka hak nahi... (The nation is the pride of a monk. No one has the right to disrupt our traditions)". He underlined that the nation’s welfare remains at the core of a monk’s identity and self-respect.

'Evil-minded people are defaming Sanatan'

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister cautioned the audience to stay vigilant against those he said were defaming Sanatan Dharma. "Bahut se kaalnemi sanatan ko badnam kar rahe hain, humein ise logo se bach kar rahana chahiye (Many evil-minded people are defaming Sanatan, and we must stay cautious of such individuals)," Yogi said, stressing the need to identify and distance oneself from people who spread misinformation and hatred.

