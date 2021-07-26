Yediyurappa resigns as Karnataka CM, BJP to appoint observers to select new CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BS Yediyurappa during a programme commemorating two years of the BJP government in Karnataka at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa Resignation Latest News: On the day his government completed two years in office, BS Yediyurappa resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister. The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader announced his decision to step down in an emotional speech addressed to party workers in Bengaluru on Monday, July 26. The Lingayat strongman thanked BJP top brass, including PM Narendra Modi, former party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and current party president JP Nadda for trusting him for the top post.

Soon after Yediyurappa announced his resignation, the BJP leadership went into a huddle to find a replacement for the 78-year-old leader. Nadda, Amit Shah and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh met in Parliament to discuss issue. According to sources, the BJP will appoint central observers soon to pick the new Karnataka CM.

"Central observer will be appointed by the evening. Till BJP MLAs elect the new leader of Legislative Party, Yediyurappa will work as acting chief minister of Karnataka," sources said.

Sources said that some names have been shortlisted by the central leadership considering caste equation in the state. "Caste plays an important factor in Karnataka politics and selection of new chief minister will be considering social equations of the state," sources said.

Earlier, putting an end to days of speculations about his resignation, Yediyurappa met Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and handed over his resignation. Yediyurappa asserted that he was not pressurised to step down from the CM's chair.

"It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them," Yediyurappa tweeted shortly after resignation.

In another tweet, Yediyurappa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda and Shah for their support. "I am grateful to PM @narendramodi Ji, @JPNadda Ji & @AmitShah Ji for their support," he tweeted.

