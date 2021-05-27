Training aircraft makes emergency landing on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

Image Source : ANI Training aircraft makes emergency landing on Yamuna Expressway amid vehicular movement

A two-seater training aircraft made an emergency landing on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on Thursday, with two people onboard. According to officials, the vehicle had developed a technical snag following which the incident occurred.

The Aligarh-bound Cessna-152 touched down as vehicles ran on the highway, one of the most modern in the country. Officials told PTI that the small plane was returning from Narnaul in Haryana.

Both the trainee pilot and the instructor were safe after the aircraft landed on the expressway in the afternoon, they said.

A crowd gathered at the site to watch the unusual sight and the local police were deployed. It caused a brief disruption of traffic on one side of the expressway.

The incident happened around 1.15 pm, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said. The pilots made an emergency landing near the 72nd milestone of the Yamuna Expressway, which falls under Naujhil police station area of Mathura, after it developed a snag, he said.

The official informed that aircraft belonged to a private flying academy in Aligarh.

Meanwhile, a maintenance team from the flying academy reached the site to fix the snag as the plane remained parked along the expressway.

