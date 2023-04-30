Sunday, April 30, 2023
     
  Wrestlers protest LIVE: FIR has been registered, now players should focus on their practice: Yogeshwar Dutt
Wrestlers protest live updates: Over the last six days, the wrestlers have slept and trained at the protest site near Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2023 9:57 IST
Former Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, a part of the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) seven-member committee to probe the wrestlers' allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said that FIR has been registered, now the grapplers should focus on their practice.

The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against WFI president Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers by him. Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief. Over the last six days, the wrestlers have slept and trained at the protest site near Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

