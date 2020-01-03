Friday, January 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. World cannot afford another Gulf war, says UN chief after killing of Soleimani

World cannot afford another Gulf war, says UN chief after killing of Soleimani

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" by the US strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Friday, and urged world leaders to show "maximum restraint", his spokesman said.  

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: January 03, 2020 23:45 IST
World cannot afford another Gulf war, says UN chief after

World cannot afford another Gulf war, says UN chief after killing of Soleimani 

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" by the US strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Friday, and urged world leaders to show "maximum restraint", his spokesman said.

"The Secretary General has consistently advocated for de-escalation in the Gulf. He is deeply concerned with the recent escalation," his spokesman Farhan Haq said, the BBC reported.

"This is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint. The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf," the spokesman quoted Guterres said.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News