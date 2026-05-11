Woman who went missing from train while returning from Kedarnath with husband, found safe in Bihar

New Delhi:

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of a woman travelling on the Nanda Devi Express from Dehradun to Ghaziabad has finally been solved. Police have safely traced Pragya Singh, whose sudden disappearance from the moving train had triggered panic and widespread discussion on social media. Pragya Singh was later found safe in Bihar’s Begusarai district and has now been handed over to her family in Kanpur.

Couple was returning from Kedarnath pilgrimage

According to police, Pragya Singh and her husband Manish, residents of Kanpur, were returning from a pilgrimage to Kedarnath when the incident took place. During the journey, the couple reportedly got into an argument while the train was passing through the Laksar Kotwali area in Uttarakhand.

After the argument, Manish went to sleep. Police said Pragya allegedly took advantage of the situation, got off the train on her own and later boarded another train.

Panic after women went missing

When Manish woke up and could not find his wife, he began searching for her inside the train and at nearby stations. After failing to trace her, he approached the police and filed a complaint. As the matter gained attention online, several questions were raised about how a woman could suddenly disappear from a running train.

Considering the seriousness of the case, police registered an FIR under kidnapping-related sections and launched a search operation.

Police tracked her to Begusarai

Police teams carried out searches in neighbouring states and examined various leads before finally locating Pragya Singh safely in Begusarai, Bihar. Officials confirmed that no harm had come to her and she was later reunited with her family.

Rural SP Shekhar Chandra Suyal confirmed that Pragya Singh had been safely recovered and handed over to her relatives in Kanpur. The case, which had sparked concern and speculation on social media, has now been resolved with police clarifying that the woman had left the train voluntarily following the argument with her husband.

With inputs from Sunil Pandey