Rajasthan: Woman jumps into reservoir with 3 children after dispute with husband

A woman jumped into a reservoir along with her three children in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Khara Mahechan village. The deceased have been identified as Pappu Devi (30) and her three children -- Kavita (6) Manish (4) and Suresh (2).

The police officials said that the woman's eldest daughter survived as she was with maternal grandmother. No one was present at the time of the incident. He said the relatives of the deceased had been informed. The post-mortem will be done on Thursday after they arrive.

The cause for the incident has not been confirmed, but the woman apparently took the step due to some dispute with her husband.

