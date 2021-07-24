Watch: Woman chants Hanuman Chalisa during brain tumour surgery at AIIMS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Woman chants Hanuman Chalisa during brain tumour surgery at AIIMS

In what can be termed as a courageous act, a 24-year-old woman recited verses from the Hanuman Chalisa while undergoing complex brain surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. During the entire three-hour-long operation of removing a brain tumour, the patient remained awake and recited the entire Hanuman Chalisa while doctors operated on her in the premier hospital’s neurosurgery department.

The operation took place on July 23. Speaking to ANI, Dr. Deepak Gupta said that the woman was given local anesthesia injections for scalp block and painkiller medicines.

The patient, who is an aspiring school teacher, has been kept under medical supervision at the hospital and will be discharged soon.

Over the last 20 years, AIIMS has carried out many, "awake craniotomies" or surgeries in which patients are kept awake to ensure that critical areas of their brain are not damaged.

According to AIIMS authorities, more than 500 such operations must have been completed in 20 years.

Quick recovery and discharge are possible in the majority of such cases these days. Patients with tumours near eloquent areas such as motor and speech areas benefit from such surgeries.

