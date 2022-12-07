'Understand pain of new MPs...': PM Modi's appeal to parties on first day of Parliament Winter Session

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi speaks to media outside Parliament building on first day of Winter Session.

Parliament Winter Session: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged Opposition parties to make Winter Session more fruitful and avoid disruptions. Speaking to the media outside the Parliament building on the first day of Winter Session 2022, PM Modi said all parties must take collective efforts to make the session more productive.

PM Modi also asked political parties to give young members chance to participate in debates for their bright future.

"When I unofficially met MPs of almost all political parties in past few days, they said that when ruckus takes place in House and it gets adjourned, it affects MPs. Youth MPs say that when proceedings don't go on and discussions aren't held,they get devoid of learning and understanding," PM Modi said.

"That is why it is of utmost importance for House to function, especially youth MPs say this. Even Opposition MPs say they don't get to speak in debates, House gets adjourned & they suffer. I think all Floor Leaders and party Leaders will understand this pain of the MPs," he added.

