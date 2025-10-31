'Will herald a new decade of partnership': India, US sign 10-year defence framework pact The pact was signed in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Peter Hegseth. It will usher a new era in the "already strong defence partnership" between the US and India, said Singh.

Kuala Lumpur:

India and the United States (US) on Friday signed a 10-year defence framework pact, aiming to enhance the defence and security cooperation between the two countries. The pact was signed in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur in presence of India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Peter Hegseth.

The development comes days after External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Kuala Lumper on sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

'Will herald a new decade of partnership'

The pact, Singh said, will usher a new era in the "already strong defence partnership" between the US and India. Sharing his picture with Hegseth on X (formerly Twitter), Singh said the defence framework will provide policy direction to the entire spectrum of the India-US relationship.

"It is a signal of our growing strategic convergence and will herald a new decade of partnership," the defence minister said. "Defence will remain as a major pillar of our bilateral relations. Our partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region."'

'Defence ties have never been stronger'

Hegseth said the defence ties between the US and India "have never been stronger", adding that the two countries are enhancing their coordination, info sharing, and tech cooperation.

"I just met with @rajnathsingh to sign a 10-year U.S.-India Defense Framework," he posted on X. "This advances our defense partnership, a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence."