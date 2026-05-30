Why did your phones buzz with 'extremely severe alert' as thunderstorms hit Delhi-NCR? EXPLAINED

New Delhi:

Millions of mobile phone users across Delhi-NCR and parts of western Uttar Pradesh received an "Extremely Severe Alert" on Saturday evening as thunderstorms, rain and strong winds swept through the region, bringing relief from days of scorching heat.

The emergency warning, delivered in both Hindi and English, appeared on mobile screens with a loud notification tone, alerting residents to severe weather conditions expected over the next three hours. The message warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate to heavy rainfall, hailstorms and winds blowing at speeds of 60-80 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 90 kmph.

What were the alerts about?

Issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the alert cautioned that the severe weather could affect several districts in western Uttar Pradesh, including Aligarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Mathura and Meerut. Residents were advised to stay indoors and avoid open areas during the period of intense weather activity.

The IMD said the storm system brought moderate to heavy rainfall and hail, raising concerns about potential damage to crops, trees, temporary structures and power infrastructure. Authorities also warned of possible disruptions caused by reduced visibility, waterlogging and strong winds.

People were urged to avoid taking shelter under trees, stay away from electric poles and waterlogged areas, secure loose outdoor objects and postpone non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The warning comes amid unstable pre-monsoon weather across north and central India, where recent days have seen heatwave conditions give way to dust storms, thunderstorms and widespread rainfall.

According to meteorologists, such weather systems can intensify rapidly, leading to sudden temperature drops, poor visibility and localized flooding in vulnerable areas. The storm activity is expected to provide temporary relief from the intense heat that has gripped the region in recent weeks.

Government's broadcast alert system

The initiative is aimed at creating a faster, more effective and resilient emergency communication network for citizens across the country. It has been implemented by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The system was first rolled out on May 2, when India conducted a nationwide test of its indigenous Cell Broadcast System, designed to deliver instant, location-specific disaster warnings directly to mobile phones.

As part of the rollout, users received alert messages in English, Hindi and various regional languages, provided the test alert channel was enabled on their devices. Authorities had clarified that the notifications were only part of a system test and did not indicate any real emergency.

Also read: Apocalyptic sandstorm engulfs parts of Rajasthan, plunging entire cities into darkness | VIDEO