Why did Punjab Police not retaliate against Amritpal Singh's supporters protest in Ajnala? Here is the reason

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Followers of Waris Punjab De founder Amritpal Singh clash with the police while breaking through barricades at the police

Defending their inactions against the sea of supporters of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, Punjab Police on Friday said cops worked with utmost restraint to maintain the dignity of Guru Granth Sahib. On Thursday, Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into a police station in Ajnala on the outskirts of the Amritsar city over the release of Amritpal Singh's close aide Lovepreet Singh.

Talking about Ajnala incident, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "SSP Amritsar Rural informed that he was assured that the protesters would stop wherever they're stopped. But Police were attacked... sharp-edged weapons were used, stones were pelted. The attack was done under cover of Guru Granth Sahib and Palki Sahib."

He also said that six policemen were injured. "Police worked with utmost restraint to maintain the dignity of Guru Granth Sahib. Attacking the Police under its cover was an act of cowardice," Yadav said.

"As far as yesterday's incident is concerned, appropriate action will be taken. Video footage is being analysed. SP has been injured with 11 stitches. Five other Police personnel were also injured. Their statement will be recorded & further legal action will be taken," he added.

Image Source : PTIWaris Punjab De founder Amritpal Singhs associate Lovepreet Toofan along with supporters after his release from the Amritsar Central Jail

Dubai-returned Amritpal Singh, who heads an organisation called 'Waris Punjab De', had Thursday talked to reporters at the police station, issuing an "ultimatum" for the release of Lovepreet Singh.

Earlier that day, Amritpal Singh's supporters had staged a protest in the middle of the road at Dhilwan toll plaza in Kapurthala district after being stopped by the police from marching towards the Ajnala police station. But the police later allowed them to continue with their march.

The protesters had also brought a vehicle carrying a copy of the "Guru Granth Sahib" for holding 'Amrit Sanchar' (a Sikh ceremony) at the police station.

Latest India News