On January 22: Meerut hangman Pawan Jallad to hang Nirbhaya convicts in Tihar

Meerut hangman Pawan Jallad will carry out the execution of convicts in the sensational Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case on January 22 in Tihar jail. With a Delhi court issuing death warrants against all four convicts on Tuesday, the end of all rapists is nearing. Tihar jail officials will soon write to Uttar Pradesh Prisons to seek service of the hangman, informing them about the date and time of execution of all the four convicts. The hanging is scheduled to take place at 7 am.

"We will seek service of a hangman from Meerut. We have proper arrangements at the jail to execute all the 4 convicts together," a Tihar jail official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, special ropes for the execution have been brought from a jail in Bihar's Buxar. The jail had reportedly sent ropes for the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru in 2013 as well.

Who is Pawan Jallad:

Pawan Jallad is a third-generation executioner at the Meerut Jail. Pawan Jallad's grandfather Kallu had carried out the hanging of Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, involved in the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. Pawan Jallad claims to have helped his grandfather in five executions. Pawan Jallad's father Babbhu was also a hangman. Pawan Jallad had said he wanted to carry out the hanging of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. Jallad had been put on alert even before the court ordered issuance of the death warrant. Jallad said he would hang the nooses, then tie the hands and feet of the convicts, put the noose around their necks and pull all the levers at once on being signaled by the jailer. After half an hour, Pawan Jallad would check the bodies along with a doctor and then confirm their deaths. Only then will the lights of the chamber be switched on.

