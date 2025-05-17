Who is Jyoti Malhotra? All about travel vlogging YouTuber arrested for spying for Pakistan Jyoti Malhotra, arrested alongside six others for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani agents, runs the YouTube channel *Travel with Jo*, which has around 3,77,000 subscribers.

New Delhi:

Jyoti Malhotra, a popular travel YouTuber from Hisar in Haryana was arrested on Saturday on accusations of spying for Pakistan, shaking her image as a social media influencer and travel enthusiast.

Known for her YouTube channel "Travel with Jo", which has over 377,000 subscribers, Malhotra is now at the centre of an investigation into an alleged Pakistan-linked spy network operating across northern India.

From travel vlogger to accused spy

Malhotra gained a loyal following online for her travel vlogs, documenting trips across India and abroad. However, behind her digital persona, investigators allege a far more serious role—one involving direct contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives and the transmission of sensitive information.

She was arrested by Hisar police under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following her confession, she was remanded to police custody for five days, with the Economic Offences Wing now handling the case.

Alleged links with Pakistani intelligence

According to the FIR registered by sub-inspector Sanjay at Hisar Civil Lines Police Station, Malhotra first made contact with a man named Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staff member at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, during a 2023 visit. Danish reportedly became her handler, introducing her to other Pakistani intelligence operatives and maintaining contact through encrypted platforms.

Suspicious travels and aliases

Authorities allege that Malhotra visited Pakistan twice in 2023, where she met individuals identified as Ali Ehwan, Shakir, and Rana Shahbaz. To avoid detection, she saved their contact details under misleading names such as “Jatt Randhawa”. She also reportedly travelled to Bali, Indonesia, accompanied by one of the operatives, indicating a deeper involvement beyond online communication.

Part of a wider espionage network

Investigators believe Malhotra is one of several individuals involved in a broader espionage ring active across Haryana and Punjab. So far, six people have been arrested for allegedly spying, sharing sensitive information, and providing financial and logistical support to Pakistani handlers.

YouTube as a cover

While presenting herself as a travel vlogger, Malhotra is accused of using her platform to portray a favourable image of Pakistan, allegedly contributing to a coordinated propaganda effort. Her case has raised concerns over the use of social media as a tool in influence and intelligence operations.

As the investigation unfolds, Jyoti Malhotra’s transformation from a popular YouTuber to a central figure in a national security probe serves as a startling reminder of how digital personas can mask dangerous realities.