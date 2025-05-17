Yatri Doctor responds to espionage claims amid Jyoti Malhotra arrest: 'Ready to support investigation' Yatri Doctor denies espionage allegations amid Jyoti Malhotra case, says he's ready to cooperate with any investigation.

New Delhi:

Mumbai-based doctor-turned-travel vlogger Navankur Chaudhary, known as “​​yatri doctor,” has responded to growing social media speculation linking him to alleged espionage activities, following the recent arrest of fellow YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra (alias Jyoti Rani) on charges of spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). In a video statement from Ireland, where he is currently traveling, Yatri Doctor denied any wrongdoing and welcomed an official probe.

“I am in Ireland currently. I’ve been accused of sharing confidential information with Pakistan — these allegations are completely baseless,” he said. “I’ve heard about the arrests in Haryana, and now my name is being dragged in. Let me return to India. If any agency — NIA or otherwise — finds that I am guilty, I am ready to go to jail and face the consequences and I am ready to support any kind of investigation. ”

His statement comes amid a growing online uproar following the arrest of Jyoti Malhotra, who runs the YouTube channel "Travel with Jo" with over 377,000 subscribers. According to Indian intelligence agencies, Malhotra allegedly passed on sensitive military information to ISI handlers during her 2023 trip to Pakistan, which she claimed was for travel content creation.

Authorities say she maintained contact with Pakistani intelligence officers through encrypted platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram and stored their identities under fake names to avoid detection. Her arrest in Hisar, Haryana, has shocked the online creator community and drawn attention to other influencers with links to Pakistan.

Yatri Doctor, who had visited Pakistan in 2024 and produced a series of vlogs praising the country and its military, was seen in a March 22, 2025 photo uploaded by Malhotra. The image — taken at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi — shows Malhotra with an official invitation letter, accompanied by Yatri Doctor and another vlogger, Jasbir Singh Mahal.

(Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA)Jyoti Malhotra with Yatri Doctor

Social media users have since questioned his intentions, pointing to his praise of Pakistan and the Pakistani Army, his criticism of the boycott campaign against Turkey, and his visibly agitated response to calls for using the correct Indian map of Kashmir in his videos.

A viral post questioned: “If Jyoti was meeting ISI operatives during her Pakistan trip and uploading vlogs as a cover, why shouldn’t Yatri Doctor be investigated too? He visited the Pakistan High Commission, praised their army, and pushed a pro-Pak narrative.”

Despite the mounting public pressure, no formal charges or investigations have been announced against Yatri Doctor as of yet. His statement appears aimed at quelling the backlash and reinforcing his willingness to cooperate with any inquiry.

Meanwhile, the espionage probe has widened. Apart from Malhotra, a 25-year-old student named Devender Dhillon was also arrested under the National Security Act. A resident of Kaithal district in Haryana and a postgraduate student at Khalsa College, Patiala, Dhillon allegedly shared sensitive details regarding “Operation Sindoor” — an Indian military response to recent terror attacks in Kashmir — after being radicalised during a religious trip to Kartarpur Sahib.

Authorities allege he maintained online ties with ISI handlers and had shared pro-Pakistan posts, including images with firearms. His devices are currently under forensic examination.

With six individuals already arrested across Haryana and Punjab, Indian intelligence agencies have intensified their surveillance on digital platforms and influencers with cross-border affiliations. While Yatri Doctor has not been named in the investigation so far, the demand for transparency and accountability — especially from high-profile content creators — continues to grow louder across the country.

Whether this online pressure translates into an official inquiry remains to be seen. For now, the spotlight on the digital influencer community has never been sharper.