Who is Caroline Brossard? Harish Salve's new wife

Senior advocate and former Solicitor General of India, Harish Salve has tied the knot with London-based Caroline Brossard. The two got married at a private church ceremony in London on Thursday. Salve divorced his wife of 38 years, Meenakshi Salve, in June this year. Despite a lockdown, Salve is having his busiest year. He is also one of India's highest paid lawyers.

Caroline Brossard is Harish Salve's second wife. A London-based artiste, Brossard is Salve's good friend and companion. The two met at an art event. In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Salve said that he had been having a tough year and Caroline became a support. The British-born and raised Brossard is 56-years-old. She is a Masters in Fine Arts from Chelsea School of Arts, UAL and of French-Spanish descent. She has an 18-year-old daughter. Salve and Brossard share values, passion for theatre, classical music, and art. Meanwhile, Salve also has two daughters, Sakshi (37) and Saaniya (33) who live in Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, Salve has been associated with a number of high-profile cases including Kulbhushan Jadhav, Vodafone, ITC Hotels, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata etc. He is also one of the prominent lawyers who are active before several courts in India through video conferencing. He became Queen's Counsel (QC) in England and Wales in January. The title of the QC is awarded to those who excel in the field of law and advocacy.

Apearing in some high-profile cases in the Supreme Court, Salve has represented Facebook Vice President in a case against Delhi Legislative Assembly, Indian Banks Association in a matter regarding the loan moratorium. Salve had expressed that he is very comfortable in arguing in matters, through video conferencing, from London.

Harish Salve was raised in Nagpur. His father NKP Salve was a chartered accountant and associated with the Congress party. Harish Salve pursued his LL.B. from Nagpur University. He was designated as senior advocate by the Delhi High Court in 1992. He was the Solicitor General for India from 1999-2002. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salve said that he is a baptised Christian and has been going to church for the past two years.

