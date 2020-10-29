Image Source : INDIA TV Harish Salve marries London-based artiste Caroline Brossard at church ceremony. See photos

Noted lawyer and former Solicitor General Harish Salve married Caroline Brossard, a London-based artiste, at a church wedding on Wednesday. Salve's wedding was a very small affair as only 15 are allowed to gather in London. The 65-year-old lawyer has begun his second innings after separation from his first wife Meenakshi this year.

Salve has been associated with a number of high-profile cases including Kulbhushan Jadhav, Vodafone, ITC Hotels, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata etc. He is also one of the prominent lawyers who are active before several courts in India through video conferencing. Salve divorced his wife for 38 years Meenakshi Salve in June this year. He became Queen's Counsel (QC) in England and Wales in January

Image Source : INDIA TV Harish Salve marries London-based artiste Caroline Brossard at church ceremony

56-year-old Caroline Brossard is a London-based artist. She has an 18-year-old daughter from her first marriage. Currently in the UK, Salve met Brossard at an art event. They both are passionate about theatre, classical music as well as art.

Image Source : INDIA TV Harish Salve marries London-based artiste Caroline Brossard at church ceremony

Salve was also one of the busiest lawyers, as he appeared in some high-profile cases in the Supreme Court -- represented Facebook Vice President in a case against Delhi Legislative Assembly, Indian Banks Association in a matter regarding the loan moratorium e and had expressed that he is very comfortable in arguing in matters, through video conferencing, from London.

Raised in Nagpur, Harish Salve's father NKP Salve was a chartered accountant and associated with the Congress party. Harish Salve pursued his LL.B. from Nagpur University. He was designated as senior advocate by the Delhi High Court in 1992. He was the Solicitor General for India from 1999-2002.

Image Source : INDIA TV Harish Salve marries London-based artiste Caroline Brossard at church ceremony

Salve was called to Blackstone Chambers in 2013. And, in the same year, Salve was appointed to the English Bar. Salve's name featured on the list of silk appointments, which was released by the UK Ministry of Justice in January and he was appointed QC in the same month. The title of QC is awarded to those who have demonstrated particular skill and expertise in the conduct of advocacy.

Image Source : INDIA TV Harish Salve marries London-based artiste Caroline Brossard at church ceremony

Image Source : INDIA TV Harish Salve marries London-based artiste Caroline Brossard at church ceremony

Image Source : INDIA TV Harish Salve marries London-based artiste Caroline Brossard at church ceremony

Image Source : INDIA TV Harish Salve marries London-based artiste Caroline Brossard at church ceremony

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage