Who is Baba Kamruddin, self-styled godman who runs ‘tantric centre’? A look at his previous cases Earlier Baba Kamruddin used to lure victims on the pretext of ‘Dhanvarsha’ and would gain their victims, mentally influence them, and then administer poison mixed in laddoos to kill them and rob them of cash and valuables, police said.

In a significant development, Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a self-styled 'baba' Kamruddin in connection with the deaths of three people whose bodies were found inside a locked car near the Peeragarhi flyover, marking the first arrest in the case. The accused was described by police as a 'maulana' and an occult practitioner, has been booked for murder, police said. Randhir, Shiv Naresh Singh, and Laxmi Devi, aged 76, 47, and 40, were found dead inside a stationary car on Sunday afternoon, with Randhir in the driver's seat and the other two seated in the rear.

The police said Kamaruddin had been in contact with the three for about a year and was seen in CCTV footage sitting in the front passenger seat of the car earlier that day. He was being interrogated to ascertain the sequence of events and the motive behind the deaths, the officer said.

Who is Baba Kamruddin?

Baba Kamruddin is a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh who runs a so-called ‘tantric centre’ in Loni, Ghaziabad. During the probe into the car deaths, police found that the self-styled godman had promised ‘surprise money’ or ‘Dhanvarsha’ to the three deceased through ‘tantric rituals.’ Police said the baba is allegedly a habitual offender, and has been involved in criminal cases in the past.

Earlier Baba Kamruddin used to lure victims on the pretext of ‘Dhanvarsha’ and would gain their victims, mentally influence them, and then administer poison mixed in laddoos to kill them and rob them of cash and valuables, police said.

Deputy police commissioner Sachin Sharma said the accused had killed the three as part of a well-planned conspiracy for financial gain. After Kamruddin's questioning, it was learnt that the deceased woman, Laxmi, was introduced to Kamruddin by a person named Salim, a resident of Janagirpuri. She had, in turn, introduced the other two victims Naresh and Randhir, to the ‘Baba’.

Baba Kamruddin's past criminal history and cases

Police investigations further revealed Kamruddin was already wanted in at least two other murder cases involving a similar modus operandi—using "tantric" rituals to gain trust, administering poison, and robbing victims.

In 2014 in Rajasthan, Baba Kamruddin was booked for the murder of a woman in Rajasthan's Dholpur district.

Last year in Uttar Pradesh, he was wanted in a double murder case registered at the Makhanpur police station in Firozabad.

Notably, he operated "tantric" centres in Loni (Ghaziabad) and Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.

