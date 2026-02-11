Peeragarhi car death case: Kamaruddin Baba sent to five-day police custody The police said Kamaruddin had been in contact with the three for about a year and was seen in CCTV footage sitting in the front passenger seat of the car earlier that day.

New Delhi:

In Peeragarhi car death case, Delhi Police on Wednesday got five-day police custody of Kamaruddin Baba. Earlier in the day, Delhi Police arrested the self-styled 'baba' in connection with the deaths of three people whose bodies were found inside a locked car near the Peeragarhi flyover. The accused, identified as Kamaruddin, described by police as a 'maulana' and an occult practitioner, has been booked for murder, an official told PTI.

Three were found dead inside a stationary car on Sunday

Randhir, Shiv Naresh Singh, and Laxmi Devi, aged 76, 47, and 40, were found dead inside a stationary car on Sunday afternoon, with Randhir in the driver's seat and the other two seated in the rear. The police said Kamaruddin had been in contact with the three for about a year and was seen in CCTV footage sitting in the front passenger seat of the car earlier that day.

Kamaruddin Baba is being interrogated to ascertain motive behind deaths

He is being interrogated to ascertain the sequence of events and the motive behind the deaths, the officer said. Sources told the news agency that the 'baba' had known the three persons for about a year. What has complicated the matter is the discovery of two liquor bottles and three disposable glasses, and traces of vomit on two of the deceased -- Shiv Naresh Singh (47) and Laxmi Devi (40).

According to a senior police officer, several criminal cases had been registered against the self-styled mystic in the past, and many of his former clients have either died under suspicious circumstances or gone missing. However, he has been acquitted in all such cases due to lack of evidence, he said.

