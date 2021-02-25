Hope other countries will follow your example: WHO Chief thanks PM Modi for supporting vaccine equity

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Coimbatore.

World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has thanked PM Modi for supporting vaccine equity, amid the pandemic.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, WHO chief said, "Your commitment to COVAX & sharing COVID-19 vaccine doses is helping 60 plus countries start vaccinating their health workers & other priority groups. Hope other countries will follow your example."

On Wednesday, Serum Institute of India (SII) said it has initiated supplies of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to COVAX, the global initiative to ensure rapid and equitable access to the vaccine for all countries.

"It is a historic moment for all of us as COVAX receives its first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by SII, COVISHIELD. We are delighted to see the combined efforts of everyone result in saving the lives of millions," SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet.

SII will continue to be at the forefront of fighting the pandemic with affordable and immunogenic vaccines, he added.

India on Wednesday dispatched the first batch of six lakh coronavirus vaccine doses to the African country of Ghana under the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) in collaboration with the UNICEF, which aims to cover 92 countries under the initiative.

