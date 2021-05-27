World's first case of white fungus damaging intestine reported at Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

Image Source : GANGA RAM HOSPITAL World's first, hole in woman's intestine due to white fungus

A case of white fungus causing multifocal perforations in the food pipe, small bowel and large bowel has been reported at Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital. This is the first-of-its-kind case of white fungus reported in the world.

On May 13, a 49-year-old woman was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with complaints of severe abdominal pain, constipation and vomiting. Doctors treating her conducted a CT scan which revealed perforations in the lower end of the food pipe.

A team of surgeons then conducted an emergency surgery and fixed perforations. The woman, also a cancer patient, was on chemotherapy some time ago.

Dr Anil Arora, Chairman of the Institute of Liver, hospital said, “White fungus (Candida) causing multifocal perforations in the food pipe, small bowel and large bowel in COVID-19 infection has not been reported in the literature to the best of our knowledge."

"The cases of black fungus causing holes in the intestine due to excessive use of steroids were reported recently," he said.

