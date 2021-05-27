Thursday, May 27, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. World's first case of white fungus damaging intestine reported at Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

World's first case of white fungus damaging intestine reported at Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

The 49-year-old woman was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on May 13 with unbearable abdominal pain, vomiting, and constipation, as per the doctors.

Gonika Arora Gonika Arora @AroraGonika
New Delhi Updated on: May 27, 2021 13:10 IST
World's first, hole in woman's intestine due to white
Image Source : GANGA RAM HOSPITAL

World's first, hole in woman's intestine due to white fungus 

A case of white fungus causing multifocal perforations in the food pipe, small bowel and large bowel has been reported at Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital. This is the first-of-its-kind case of white fungus reported in the world.

On May 13, a 49-year-old woman was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital  with complaints of severe abdominal pain, constipation and vomiting. Doctors treating her conducted a CT scan which revealed perforations in the lower end of the food pipe. 

A team of surgeons then conducted an emergency surgery and fixed perforations. The woman, also a cancer patient, was on chemotherapy some time ago. 

Dr Anil Arora, Chairman of the Institute of Liver, hospital said, “White fungus (Candida) causing multifocal perforations in the food pipe, small bowel and large bowel in COVID-19 infection has not been reported in the literature to the best of our knowledge." 

"The cases of black fungus causing holes in the intestine due to excessive use of steroids were reported recently," he said.

READ MORE: Delhi records 1,568 coronavirus cases, positivity rate dips further to 2.14%

READ MORE: Sputnik V makers have agreed to supply vaccine to Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X