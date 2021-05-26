Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sputnik V makers have agreed to supply vaccine to Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Sputnik V manufacturers have agreed to supply the drug to the national capital. Sputnik V is a Russian anti-Covid vaccine. It is one of the three vaccines that the DGCI, India's drug regulator, has approved for inoculation exercise in the country. The two others are Covishield and Covaxin.

Kejriwal, however, said that its quantity is yet to be decided. "Talks with the makers of Sputnik V are on. They will give us vaccine, but the quantity is yet to be decided. Our officials and the representatives of the vaccine manufacturers met on Tuesday, too," he said.

Speaking at the launch of Delhi's first drive-through vaccination centre at Vegas Mall in Dwarka, he said that vaccination has stopped for 18-44 group in the city and only 45+ category people are currently being given doses. He stated that Delhi needs 80 lakh COVID-19 doses to vaccinate its entire population and the Centre should purchase jabs from foreign countries to supply to the states.

Delhi and several other states have floated global tender to procure vaccines. Kejriwal had earlier this week said that Pfizer and Moderna declined their request to sell vaccines and said that they only deal with the Government of India.

The Chief Minister said that vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer are both suitable for children and the "Central government should procure these jabs to vaccinate kids".

He also informed that there were around 620 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis in the city and there is a shortage of Amphotericin-B injections used in its treatment.

READ MORE: Gradual lifting of lockdown in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

READ MORE: Delhi Covid-19 update: Positivity rate falls below 2%, 613 black fungus cases

Latest India News