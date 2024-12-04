When Speaker Om Birla said 'no lunch break' today in Lok Sabha: Know the reason | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@SANSAD_TV Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday (December 4) did not grant a 'lunch break' to MPs in the House, aiming to compensate for the time lost due to adjournments. Notably, the Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted last week because of opposition protests over the Adani indictment row, recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, and other issues.

'No lunch break in the House'

"Today, there will be no lunch break in the House so that the time lost in adjournments can be compensated to some extent," said the Lok Sabha Speaker.

'...House will be convened on Sunday...'

Earlier on Tuesday, the Speaker warned the members that if the business of the House is disrupted further due to adjournments, then he will have to convene the proceedings over the weekends to make up for the loss of time.

"The House will convene on Saturday, December 14 at 11 am. If you continue with adjournments, then for the number of days it has been adjourned, you will have to attend the proceedings on Saturday and Sunday as well," Birla said soon after the Question Hour.

