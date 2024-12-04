Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked outside Golden Temple, who is the attacker?

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Narayan Singh Chaudhary, who attacked Sukhbir Singh Badal

Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at by a man while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple on Wednesday. Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall. The man, identified as Narayan Singh Chaudhary, was overpowered by some people standing outside the Golden Temple.

The person has been identified as Narayan Singh Chaudhary, resident of Derababa Nanak, Gurdaspur. He is allegedly a member of Dal Khalsa and was arrested under UAPA in 2013.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, "...The attacker has been caught. An investigation will reveal everything...Investigation will reveal whether there was a deeper conspiracy...It was an assassination attempt but he (Sukhbir Singh Badal) was saved by Police's alertness..."