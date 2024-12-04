Wednesday, December 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked outside Golden Temple, who is the attacker?

Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked outside Golden Temple, who is the attacker?

Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked: The attacker has been identified as Narayan Singh Chaudhary who is allegedly a member of Dal Khalsa and was arrested under UAPA in 2013.

Reported By : Puneet Pareenja Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Amritsar
Published : Dec 04, 2024 10:38 IST, Updated : Dec 04, 2024 10:48 IST
Narayan Singh Chaudhary, who attacked Sukhbir Singh Badal
Image Source : ANI Narayan Singh Chaudhary, who attacked Sukhbir Singh Badal

Sukhbir Singh Badal  attacked: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at by a man while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple on Wednesday. Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall. The man, identified as Narayan Singh Chaudhary, was overpowered by some people standing outside the Golden Temple.

The person has been identified as Narayan Singh Chaudhary, resident of Derababa Nanak, Gurdaspur. He is allegedly a member of Dal Khalsa and was arrested under UAPA in 2013.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, "...The attacker has been caught. An investigation will reveal everything...Investigation will reveal whether there was a deeper conspiracy...It was an assassination attempt but he (Sukhbir Singh Badal) was saved by Police's alertness..."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement