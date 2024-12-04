Wednesday, December 04, 2024
     
  4. Scuffle breaks out between Congress workers, commuters at Ghazipur border over traffic jam | VIDEO

Scuffle breaks out between Congress workers, commuters at Ghazipur border over traffic jam | VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leaders reached the Ghazipur border in the morning where heavy police force was deployed and barricades put up to stop them from entering Sambhal.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Ghazipur Published : Dec 04, 2024 14:25 IST, Updated : Dec 04, 2024 14:42 IST
Heavy traffic at Ghazipur border in New Delhi
Image Source : PTI Heavy traffic at Ghazipur border in New Delhi

A massive traffic jam was witnessed at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Wednesday morning as Congress workers gathered there defying heavy barricading ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. Things went out of hand when the public who were stranded on the highway due to the Congress programme. While commuters raised slogans against Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi at Ghazipur border earlier today amid traffic slowdown due to barricading related to his visit to violence-hit Sambhal, a scuffle also broke out between Congress workers and commuters. 

The Uttar Pradesh Police has put up barricades and started checking vehicles to prevent any untoward incident. With the carriageway from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh heavily congested, commuters faced a harrowing time in reaching their destinations. Members of the Congress' youth wing raised slogans and waved the party flag as the police stopped Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at the Ghazipur border citing prohibitory orders.

Ashish Saxena, a resident of Noida stuck in the jam for close to half an hour, said, "I was returning from the railway station and found myself in this traffic jam. If I had known about this, I would have taken an alternate route to get home.

