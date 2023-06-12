Follow us on Image Source : PTI IOA appoints Retd. Justice Mahesh Mittal as returning officer, plans to hold WFI polls on July 4

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday declared that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections will be held on July 4.

The returning officer for the elections will be Justice (Retd) Mahesh Mittal Kumar, a former Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

"IOA has to take steps forward to conduct elections of the WFI Executive Committee, and we are pleased to appoint you as a returning officer to conduct the elections of the WFI. You many consider appointing one assistant returning officer and other staff to assist in conducting the elections," the IOA wrote in its letter to Justice Mittal Kumar.

"Elections are required to be conducted in the SGM of the WFI called on 4th July and the schedule of the election will be required to be drawn accordingly.

"We look forward to your confirmation of acceptance and also smooth conduct of elections of the WFI on July 4."

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, facing sexual harassment charges by India's top wrestlers, finished three tenures (12 years) in office in March this year.

The Sports Ministry declared the WFI's earlier election date of May 7 "null and void". It appointed a two-member ad hoc committee to run the organisation and hold fresh elections within 45 days.

On Monday, the IOA appointed a returning officer to begin the election process.

Also Read | What Sports Minister Anurag says on wrestlers' demand for arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Also Read | Wrestlers-Anurag Thakur meeting: Probe to conclude by June 15; WFI chief poll by June 30, says Sports Minister

Latest India News