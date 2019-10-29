Tuesday, October 29, 2019
     
3 dead in socket bomb explosion in West Bengal

The incident was reported from Farzi Para, where the socket bomb was hidden in a bucket by cattle smugglers. 

New Delhi Published on: October 29, 2019 7:44 IST
At least three people were killed, while one other person sustained injuries after a socket bomb exploded near border outpost (BOP) in West Bengal on Monday. The incident was reported from Farzi Para, where the socket bomb was hidden in a bucket by cattle smugglers. 

According to the BSF officials, the incident occurred around 6:20 pm.

The injured has been admitted to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Further details are awaited.

