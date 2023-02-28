Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's Twitter account appeared to be hacked

Tuesday, February 28, 2023
     
Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: February 28, 2023 7:48 IST
TMC's Twitter handle reportedly hacked
Image Source : TWITTER TMC's Twitter handle reportedly hacked

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)' Twitter account appeared to be hacked on Tuesday morning. 

The logo and name of the party's main official Twitter account were found changed. The name of the account was seen as 'Yuga Labs'. 

The logo appeared in 'Y' shape in black font. 

However, the bio of the Twitter handle did not change. It reads- 'The official Twitter handle for the All India Trinamool Congress | Email: aitmc@aitmc.org'

there was no official statement from the party ye comes on the hacked reports.

 

