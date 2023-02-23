Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rahul Gandhi can be PM, Mamata Banerjee a game-changer, says Shatrughan Sinha

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha recently elucidated his vision for the Prime Ministerial Candidates from the various opposition parties. He highlighted the core quality of the various leaders apart from BJP. Sinha said that Rahul Gandhi as PM face in 2024 can't be ignored and Mamata Banerjee will surely emerge as a game changer in the upcoming general election. The Trinamool Congress MP further said that Tejashwi Yadav is the future of Bihar. Taking a jibe at PM Modi, he asserted that the story of PM Modi selling tea was only for creating propaganda.

'Nitish is bringing opposition together' says Shatrughan Sinha

While throwing light on his vision for the PM face in 2024, he said, 'Nitish is a successful leader & CM of Bihar. He is doing excellent work of bringing opposition together. You cannot ignore Rahul Gandhi as PM face in 2024. ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was revolutionary. Mamata Banerjee will be a game-changer in 2024.'

Sinha further explained that Tejashwi Yadav is the future of Bihar and one thing he only needs is support. 'Tejashwi Yadav is doing good, he has gained a lot of experience. He is seen as the future of Bihar. For becoming CM or PM qualification is not needed, one only needs support. I don’t believe PM was selling tea, this is only for creating propaganda, said TMC MP, Shatrughan Sinha.

Achche din of PM Modi are over

Shatrughan who quit the BJP four years ago said that achche din of his friend (PM Modi) are over. "It appears ‘achche din’ (good days) of my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are over,” said the ‘Bihari Babu’ Shatrughan Sinha, famously saying that the party had become a "one-man show, two-man army".

"We have been hearing this talk of who will be the leader for a long. People used to ask the same question till Nehru was around. It is pointless for the opposition to occupy itself with this thought. The important part is, there is the clarity with regard to who must be stopped from returning as PM,” the former Union minister told reporters on Wednesday night.

