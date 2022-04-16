Asansol by election result 2022: Once snubbed by BJP, Shatrughan Sinha shines on TMC ticket

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC leader and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha flashes the victory sign after winning Asansol Lok Sabha seat, in Asansol, Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Highlights TMC leader Shatrughan Sinha secured 6,52,586 votes till 4.54pm

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul was at second spot with 3,52,043 votes

The Asansol seat became vacant after former BJP leader resigned from the party

​Asansol by election result 20022: TMC leader and veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha has got a new lease of life in politics with a historic win in the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal. Sinha has won the election by a huge margin of seats. While official declaration is still awaited, the actor received 6,52,586 votes till 4.54pm. At the same time, BJP's Agnimitra Paul was at number two spot with 3,52,043 votes. The huge gap in votes confirm that Sinha's victory is inevitable. All figures have been taken from the Election Commission website .

The first election was fought against Rajesh Khanna

Shatrughan Sinha started politics with the Bharatiya Janata Party. He joined BJP in 1991. He contested his first election against Rajesh Khanna. However, he had to face defeat in the very first election. After this, he was given many important responsibilities in the party. He was elected twice as a member of Rajya Sabha from Bihar. He was made also made the Health Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government.

Reached Lok Sabha for the first time in 2009

For the first time in the year 2009, he managed to win the election from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat. After this, he also won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. But after that, his relationship with the top leadership of the party came to a standstill in the year 2019, and he finally left the BJP and joined hands with the Congress. But even in the marginalised Congress party, Shutraghan was not able to fulfil his political ambitions, so the actor joined West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's government.

Asansol seat was vacant after Babul Supriyo's resignation

The Asansol seat became vacant after Babul Supriyo's resignation. Earlier in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, this seat was won by Babul Supriyo on a BJP ticket. But Babul Supriyo left BJP and joined TMC and then left the Lok Sabha seat. In the by-election, Mamata had given ticket to Shutraghan Sinha.

Also Read: If PM Modi can contest from Varanasi, so can I from Bengal’s Asansol: Shatrughan Sinha on ‘outsider’ remarks

Latest India News