West Bengal govt considers premature release of 63 life convicts in view of Covid-19

Follow us on Image Source : PTI With a view to decongesting the prisons in the wake of COVID-19, the West Bengal government is considering premature releases of 63 life convicts

The West Bengal government is considering premature releases of 63 life convicts, who have served at least 14 years in correctional homes (jails). The decision was taken with a view to decongest the prisons in the wake of COVID-19.

In a press note, the West Bengal government stated: "Considering the Covid pandemic situation prevailing in the country and in the State of West Bengal, it is felt that there is a need to decongest the prisons. Further, Section 432 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1973 empowers the State Government to consider the premature release of life convicts who have served at least 14 years in correctional homes (jails)."

Premature release of 61 male life convicts, aged more than 60 years of age, and 2 female life convicts, aged more than 55 years of age, 'on humanitarian grounds and on the need to decongest prisons in view of the prevailing Covid situation', has been approved by the state government on the recommendation of the State Sentence Review Board considering the age of the convicts, and their conduct in custody.

"The details of the 63 life convicts are as follows: Schedule Caste-5; Schedule Tribe-3; OBC-2; General-53; Hindu-51; Muslim-12 These 63 life convicts shall be released on completion of necessary formalities," the note further read.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News